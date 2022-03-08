Russia-Ukraine crisis: India flags concerns on evacuation at UNSC after Sumy corridor doesn't materialise

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators failed to achieve significant results during their third round of peace talks in Belarus on Monday. Russian negotiators brought a large set of documents, including specific agreements, but the Ukrainian side could not sign them on the spot and took all these documents back home for study. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
5 reasons why Ukraine has been able to stall Russian advance
Almost two weeks into the Russian invasion of their country, Ukrainian forces have managed to hold up the advance of their foes with resistance that has won plaudits from Western allies.
Analysts say their performance against a numerically far superior army has been fuelled by a combination of good preparation, national solidarity and Russian mistakes. However the future remains unclear, with President Vladimir Putin repeatedly declaring that nothing will stand between him and his aims.
The US ambassador to the United Nations is calling on Russia to honour Ukraine's proposals “for time-bound humanitarian safe passage in specific, agreed upon locations” and unequivocally commit to immediate humanitarian access in the country.
At a UN Security Council meeting on the escalating humanitarian crisis in the country, Linda Thomas-Greenfield also called for the establishment of a system on the ground to facilitate the safe movement of aid convoys and flights so food, medicine and other supplies can get into Ukraine to reach those most in need.
'Z’ a symbol for Russians who support Ukraine invasion
The “Z” first drew attention several weeks ago when it was painted a couple feet high on the sides of the thousands of tanks, armoured personnel carriers and other military vehicles mustering along the Russian border with Ukraine.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday it has received reports of artillery shells damaging a nuclear research facility in Ukraine's besieged second city Kharkiv, but there was no "radiological consequence".
During talks on Monday, the Russians proposed evacuation routes leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, rather than to areas of western Ukraine that remain peaceful.
“It's just cynicism,” Zelenskyy said. By opening a small corridor to Russia, he said, Moscow is looking only for a propaganda victory.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said instead of an agreement on humanitarian corridors, what Ukraine got on Monday was “Russian tanks, Russian Grad rockets, Russian mines.”
“They even mined the roads that were the agreed routes for taking food and medicine to the people, to the children, of Mariupol,” Zelenskyy said in what has become a daily video address close to midnight.
On Monday night he spoke from behind the ornate desk in his official office, visual proof that he remains in Kyiv.
He is in the midst of danger, a war at that, but still Dr Bandi Giri Kumar is unconcerned about his safety, as much as he is bothered about the well being of his pet 'cats'--Yagwar and Sabina.
People fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine wait for a bus after crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland, at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 7, 2022.
Third round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators failed to achieve significant results during their third round of peace talks in Belarus on Monday.
"The discussions continued on political and military aspects. However, it remains difficult. It is too early to talk about something positive," Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, also the head of the Russian delegation said following the talks. (IANS)
Russian, Belarusian hackers target Ukraine in phishing, Google says
Alphabet Inc's Google said it has seen Russian hackers well-known to law enforcement, including FancyBear, engaging in espionage, phishing campaigns and other attacks targeting Ukraine and its European allies in recent weeks.
Google’s Threat Analysis Group, which focuses on disrupting computer hackers and issuing warnings about them to users, said in a blog post on Monday that over the past two weeks Russian hacking unit FancyBear, also known as APT28, has been sending phishing emails to Ukrainian media company UkrNet. (Reuters)
UN calls for safe aid delivery to Ukraine combat zones
The United Nations needs safe passage to deliver humanitarian aid to conflict zones in Ukraine, a senior official with the organization told the Security Council on Monday.
"Civilians in places like Mariupol, Kharkiv, Melitopol and elsewhere desperately need aid, especially life-saving medical supplies," undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths told an emergency meeting on the disaster sparked by Russia's invasion.
Griffiths urged all sides to ensure that civilians, homes and infrastructure in Ukraine were safeguarded. (AFP)