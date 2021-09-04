Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive-laden drone: State Media

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi group said it intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned group towards the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state media reported on Saturday.
The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing forces of the ousted government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fighting the Houthis. There was no immediate public comment from the Houthis, but the group regularly fires drones and missiles targeting Saudi Arabia.
