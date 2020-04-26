Singapore coronavirus cases rise to 13,624

Singapore reports 931 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 13,624

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 26 2020, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 13:41 ist
Representative photo (Credit: iStock)

Singapore registered 931 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Sunday, taking the city-state's total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,624.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The vast majority of the new cases are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in the statement. Fifteen of the new cases are permanent residents.

The number of new cases rose from 618 reported on Saturday.

The tiny country of 5.7 million people now has one of the highest infection rates in Asia, according to official figures, due to outbreaks in cramped dormitories housing over 300,000 mainly South Asian workers. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Singapore
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Slum dwellings pose challenge as Mumbai fights COVID-19

Slum dwellings pose challenge as Mumbai fights COVID-19

Indian WWI fighter pilot's story emerges in archive

Indian WWI fighter pilot's story emerges in archive

Iraq hit with new pandemic: domestic abuse

Iraq hit with new pandemic: domestic abuse

Train that may be Kim Jong Un's spotted in US resort

Train that may be Kim Jong Un's spotted in US resort

A vision for resurgent India in the post-COVID-19 world

A vision for resurgent India in the post-COVID-19 world

 