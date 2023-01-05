Sony, Honda roll out prototype of 'Afeela' EV that will use Qualcomm tech

Sony, Honda roll out prototype of 'Afeela' EV

The prototype marks Sony's attempt to stake a claim in the fast-growing market for electric vehicles

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 05 2023, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 09:27 ist
The Afeela, which sported rounded corners and a sleek black roof, will use more than 40 sensors. Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Japan's Sony on Wednesday unveiled a prototype of the new "Afeela" electric vehicles it will build together with Honda, using digital chassis from hardware maker Qualcomm Inc.

The prototype, announced at the CES 2023 technology trade show in Las Vegas, marks Sony's attempt to stake a claim in the fast-growing market for electric vehicles, as it looks to harness its content for entertainment inside the cars, as well as its long-standing strength in sensors.

The Afeela, which sported rounded corners and a sleek black roof, will use more than 40 sensors, Yashuhide Mizuno, the chief executive of Sony Honda Mobility, told the trade show.

It will also use the "Unreal Engine" 3-D creation tool from Epic Games, the maker of the "Fortnite" series of games.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, who also appeared at the CES presentation, said the car would use Qualcomm's "Snapdragon" digital chassis.

The venture between Sony Group Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd aims to deliver its first electric vehicles by early 2026 in North America.

