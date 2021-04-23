SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA mission to International Space Station

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 23 2021, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 16:07 ist
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, carrying four astronauts on a NASA commercial crew mission, launches at the Kennedy Space Center. Credit: Reuters photo

NASA and Elon Musk's commercial rocket company SpaceX launched a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station early on Friday, the first crew ever propelled toward orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

SpaceX
NASA
International Space Station

What's Brewing

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

 