SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA mission to International Space Station

NASA and Elon Musk's commercial rocket company SpaceX launched a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station early on Friday, the first crew ever propelled toward orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight.
SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS
Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'
Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms
Are racial background and Covid fatality related?
What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?
Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles
Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards
Discarding this mask? A plant will grow
A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again
Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks