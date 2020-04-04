Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls for 2nd day

Reuters
Reuters, Madrid,
  • Apr 04 2020, 17:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 17:20 ist
A police officer waves as people applaud to thank healthcare workers dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus hangs in Ronda on April 3, 2020 during a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Credit: AFP Photo

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus rose to 11,744 on Saturday from 10,935 the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, though it was the second straight second day in which the daily number of new deaths had fallen.

A total of 809 people died from the disease over the past 24 hours, down from 932 in the previous period, the figures showed.

The total number of registered infections rose to 124,736 on Saturday from 117,710 on Friday, the ministry said. 

