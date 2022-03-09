Spotify down for users globally

Music streaming giant Spotify on Tuesday informed via its Twitter handle that the app is down after several users across the world reported an outage.
According to Downdetector, over one lakh people have reported issues with the Spotify app.
Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!
— Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) March 8, 2022
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark
TN student joins Ukrainian forces in fighting Russia
Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial
Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver
Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options
'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style
In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen
Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails
Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village
Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'