Spotify down for users globally

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 09 2022, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 00:11 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Music streaming giant Spotify on Tuesday informed via its Twitter handle that the app is down after several users across the world reported an outage.

According to Downdetector, over one lakh people have reported issues with the Spotify app.

Spotify
World news
outage

