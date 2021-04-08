Syrian air defense confronts Israeli aggression over Damascus, downs rockets: Report

Syria's air defenses confronted an Israeli aggression over the southern parts of Damascus, the capital, downing a number of rockets, the state news agency reported early on Thursday.
The aggression came from Lebanon's direction and from the "occupied" Golan Heights direction, the state TV said. There was no immediate information on damages or casualties.
Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars this year
Worsening gender gap worrying
AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know
This game aims to teach you about emotion recognition
Five Pawan Kalyan movies to watch before 'Vakeel Saab'
Jellyfish-like organisms halt S Korean nuclear reactors
This Hyundai car can cook your next meal!
What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?