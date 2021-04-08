Syrian air defense confronts Israeli aggression: Report

Syrian air defense confronts Israeli aggression over Damascus, downs rockets: Report

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 08 2021, 05:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 05:44 ist
Credit: iStock photo

Syria's air defenses confronted an Israeli aggression over the southern parts of Damascus, the capital, downing a number of rockets, the state news agency reported early on Thursday.

The aggression came from Lebanon's direction and from the "occupied" Golan Heights direction, the state TV said. There was no immediate information on damages or casualties.

Syria
Israel

