Taliban announce 'general amnesty' for government officials

"A general amnesty has been declared for all... so you should start your routine life with full confidence," said a statement from the Taliban

  • Aug 17 2021, 11:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 11:20 ist
Members of Taliban taking control of the presidential palace in Kabul after Afghanistan's president flew out of the country. Credit: AL JAZEERA via AFP

The Taliban Tuesday declared a general amnesty for all government officials and urged them to return to work, two days after taking power following a lightning sweep through the country.

"A general amnesty has been declared for all... so you should start your routine life with full confidence," said a statement from the Taliban.

 

