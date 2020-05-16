Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

Thailand on Saturday reported no new coronavirus cases or deaths as the country begins to reopen businesses and ease restrictions.
"Today there are two zeros ... thank you all Thais who have given their cooperation," a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said.
This is the second day since March 9 that the country has reported no new daily cases.
Thailand on Sunday will allow malls and department stores to re-open. It will also shorten a nighttime curfew by one hour, to 2300 to 0400, from 2200 to 0400.
Thailand has reported a total of 3,025 cases of the coronavirus and 56 fatalities.
