The US offered him plane to leave Bolivia, says Morales

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales (Reuters Photo)

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said in an interview with Reuters in Mexico City on Friday that the United States had offered a plane to get him out of Bolivia.

Morales resigned under pressure earlier this week and fled Bolivia after protests and violence following an Oct. 20 election that was tarnished by widespread allegations of fraud. He has been given asylum in Mexico.

"The United States had called the foreign minister (of Bolivia) to offer to send us a plane to take us where we wanted. I was sure it would be Guantanamo," said Morales, smiling.

