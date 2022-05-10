Top Sri Lankan policeman attacked by mob

AFP
AFP, Colombo,
  • May 10 2022, 16:20 ist
  • updated: May 10 2022, 16:20 ist

A mob assaulted a top Sri Lankan police officer and set fire to his vehicle near the prime minister's official residence in the capital Colombo on Tuesday, officials said.

Senior Deputy Inspector-General Deshabandu Tennakoon, the highest-ranking officer in Colombo "required emergency treatment and has returned home," a senior police official told AFP, adding that officers fired in the air to disperse the mob.

Sri Lanka
World news
World Politics
attack
curfew

