Tsunami warning issued after 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off Wau in Papua New Guinea

A warning for "hazardous tsunami waves" was issued for coastal regions within 300 kms (186.41 miles) of Wau, Papua New Guinea after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the region, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
The quake was at a depth of 85.2 km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), and struck offshore 18 kms east-southeast of Wau.
Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry
World's first e-pilgrimage at France's Lourdes shrine
Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?
Tracking the Pied Cuckoos, a tech challenge
DH Podcast | The Lead: Revisiting cartoons amid crisis
Florida is the new epicenter of coronavirus outbreak