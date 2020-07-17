Tsunami warning issued in Papua New Guinea

Tsunami warning issued after 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off Wau in Papua New Guinea

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 17 2020, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 11:17 ist

 A warning for "hazardous tsunami waves" was issued for coastal regions within 300 kms (186.41 miles) of Wau, Papua New Guinea after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the region, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake was at a depth of 85.2 km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), and struck offshore 18 kms east-southeast of Wau.

