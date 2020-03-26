2 soldiers dead, 2 wounded in millitant attack in Iran

Turkey says two soldiers killed, two wounded in Kurdish militant attack in Iraq

Reuters
Reuters, Ankara,
  • Mar 26 2020, 10:59 ist
Two Turkish soldiers were killed and two others wounded after a mortar attack by Kurdish militants in northern Iraq's Haftanin region, the Turkish Defence Ministry said late on Wednesday, adding the attack was retaliated.

In a statement, the ministry said Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants had mounted a "harassment attack" on Turkish troops. It said "targets identified in the region" were struck and destroyed immediately in retaliation.

Shortly after, the ministry said in a separate statement that Turkish warplanes had hit four targets in the region, killing eight PKK militants.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Some 40,000 people have been killed in the fight between Turkish forces and the PKK.

Turkey
Kurdish
militant
Iran
