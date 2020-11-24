2 bomb blasts kill at least 14 in Bamiyan, Afghanistan

Two bomb blasts kill at least 14 in Afghan province of Bamiyan: Officials

AFP
AFP, Kabul,
  • Nov 24 2020, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 20:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

At least 14 people were killed in central Afghanistan on Tuesday when two blasts ripped through the city of Bamiyan, home to many members of the mainly Shiite Hazara ethnic minority, officials said.

"Fourteen people have been killed and 45 more wounded in two (bomb) explosions," Bamiyan police chief Zabardast Safi told AFP.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed the toll.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bomb Blast
Afghanistan

What's Brewing

Disney opens online store in India

Disney opens online store in India

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

ICC nominates Kohli for Men's Player of the Decade

ICC nominates Kohli for Men's Player of the Decade

Tooter: Meet the desi alternative to Twitter

Tooter: Meet the desi alternative to Twitter

 