Two strong tremors strike off Greek island of Crete

The earthquake was felt in Crete and the islands of Karpathos, Kassos, Rhodes and Santorini, according to local media

AP
AP, Athens,
  • Dec 27 2021, 00:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 03:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two tremors with a magnitude of 5.2 and 5.4, respectively, have jolted Greece's southern islands.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

The first tremor, a 5.2-magnitude, struck at 5.15 pm (2045 IST) east of the island of Crete and at a depth of 9 kilometres (5.6 miles), the Institute of Geodynamics reported in Athens. The earthquake was felt in Crete and the islands of Karpathos, Kassos, Rhodes and Santorini, according to local media.

An even larger tremor of 5.4 magnitude struck at 8.59 pm (0029 IST) about 25 kilometres northwest of the first, at a depth of 6.3 kilometres, the Institute of Geodynamics reported.

The mayor of the small island of Kassos, closest to the epicentre, told state news agency ANA that no buildings were damaged in either earthquake.

An unrelated 4.0-magnitude tremor also hit at 6.14 pm (2144 IST) west of Athens, the Institute of Geodynamics reported. The epicentre was at a depth of 16.7 kilometres, it said.

Tremors of that magnitude are not uncommon in Greece, which lies close to a meeting point between the African and Eurasian tectonic plates. A second earthquake being stronger than the first is a rare occurrence, but it has happened on several occasions.

Greece
Earthquake
World news

