Ubisoft announces Watch Dogs Legion at E3

After days of rumors and talks, Ubisoft has confirmed the next entry in the Watch Dogs game, titled Watch Dogs Legion, at E3.

Not much is known about the game other than it takes place in a London which has become a police state with people being forced to live like animals in cages. The game seems to mark a distinct change in core gameplay from past entries, in that you recruit people into a resistance and have them do individual tasks with the end goal to break the police state.

Ubisoft detailed the following features for the game during its conference:

It's time to take back London, and virtually anyone you see in this iconic city can be recruited to your resistance. The people are being oppressed by corrupt opportunists and it’s up to you to build a resistance to give the city back to the people. With an entire population of potential recruits and the city’s technology at your fingertips, you’ll need to hack, infiltrate, and fight your way to a liberated London. Welcome to the Resistance.

Recruit anyone from the entire population of London into your resistance: from an MI6 agent to a tough bare-knuckle fighter, a brilliant hacker or an illegal street-racer, a rising football star or an inconspicuous old lady… Anyone you see can join your team and has a unique backstory, personality, and skill set.

Unlock unique perks to personalize each member of your Legion according to your playstyle. Level-up each character within classes such as Hacker, Infiltrator, and Assault. Customize them further with unique outfits and iconic masks.

Weaponize London’s tech infrastructure. Hijack armed combat drones, deploy stealthy spider-bots, covertly take down enemies using an Augmented Reality Cloak, and much more.

Play the game the way you want. A brand-new melee system and a wide range of weapons and abilities means that the way you approach combat has real consequences. If you use non-lethal force, the enemy will attempt to subdue and arrest you. If you shoot to kill, you risk having your characters permanently killed.

Explore a massive urban open world and visit London’s many famous landmarks – including Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, Tower Bridge, Camden, Piccadilly Circus, or the London Eye – and engage in side activities like bare-knuckle boxing, freestyle football, illegal courier contracts or street art.

Bring your team online and join forces with up to three friends as you freely explore the world together or take on entirely new co-op missions and challenging end-game content. Enjoy free regular updates adding new online modes, rewards, and themed events.

Watch Dogs releases March 6, 2020 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.