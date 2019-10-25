UK govt to seek election again if lawmakers reject poll

Britain's governing Conservatives will ask parliament, again and again, to back an early general election if lawmakers fail to support a snap poll in a vote on Monday, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Friday.

"We're going to bring a vote forward for a general election on Monday," he told LBC radio.

"If Labour does not support that vote, then we will continue to ask for a general election and bring a vote again and bring a vote again."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants an election to break the Brexit impasse whilst the main opposition Labour Party says it wants to be sure a disorderly departure from the European Union is off the table before backing such a move. 

