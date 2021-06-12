UK wants 'compromise' over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday said he wanted "pragmatism and compromise on all sides" to resolve a row with the European Union over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland.
Downing Street said Johnson "expressed confidence in the UK's position" on the issue to French President Emmanuel Macron, as European leaders called on Britain to "implement what we agreed" in the Brexit deal.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus
Afghan Covid-19 patients struggle to accept diagnosis
DH Toon | Roy's TMC return rocks BJP high command
Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind
Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business
Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars
'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller
Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles
Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends