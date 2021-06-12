UK wants 'compromise' on post-Brexit trade in N Ireland

UK wants 'compromise' over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland

Downing Street said Johnson "expressed confidence in the UK's position" on the issue to French President Emmanuel Macron

AFP
AFP,
  • Jun 12 2021, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 17:03 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP File Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday said he wanted "pragmatism and compromise on all sides" to resolve a row with the European Union over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland.

Downing Street said Johnson "expressed confidence in the UK's position" on the issue to French President Emmanuel Macron, as European leaders called on Britain to "implement what we agreed" in the Brexit deal.

 

United Kingdom
Brexit
Northern Ireland

