UK will leave EU by Jan. 31 at the latest: PM Johnson

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Nov 29 2019, 15:28pm ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2019, 15:39pm ist
Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader, Boris Johnson. (AFP Photo)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that Britain would leave the European Union by Jan. 31 at the latest if his Conservative Party wins a majority in the election in two weeks' time.

"If we can get a working majority then we will come on Jan. 31 at the absolute latest," Johnson told LBC radio.

He also repeated his message that he saw no reason why Britain would need to extend the transition period after Brexit beyond the end of 2020.

Asked if he would rather be prime minister or have Britain leave the EU, he replied: "I would rather get us out of the EU. I can tell you that." 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Brexit
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson Divorce
European Union
Comments (+)
 