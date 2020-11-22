UK will think about restoring public finances after Covid-19 crisis, says Rishi Sunak

Britain will think about restoring public finances once the Covid-19 crisis is over, and until then will focus on fighting the pandemic, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday.
"Once we get through this crisis we need to think more about returning to a more normal path, but as of now we are able to do what we need to do and we are able to do that at an affordable cost and use those funds to support the economy and support businesses through this crisis," he told Times radio.
