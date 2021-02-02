Sir Moore who raised millions for Covid workers dies

UK's Captain Tom Moore who raised millions for Covid workers dies

Reuters
Reuters, London ,
  • Feb 02 2021, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 21:46 ist
Captain Tom Moore. Credit: AFP Photo

Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, has died aged 100, his family said on Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore," his daughters said in a statement.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

UK
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners

How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

 