UK's Captain Tom Moore who raised millions for Covid workers dies

Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, has died aged 100, his family said on Tuesday.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore," his daughters said in a statement.
