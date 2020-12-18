Time running out in EU trade talks: UK chief negotiator

UK's chief negotiator Frost says time running out in EU trade talks

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 18 2020, 02:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 02:51 ist

Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Thursday time was running out to conclude a free trade deal with the European Union, echoing a similar warning from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"The situation in our talks with the EU is very serious tonight. Progress seems blocked and time is running out," Frost said on Twitter.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Brexit
Boris Johnson
Britain
European Union
UK

What's Brewing

Who decides administration of Covid-19 vaccine in US?

Who decides administration of Covid-19 vaccine in US?

Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars

Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars

She saved thousands of friends. Then Covid killed her.

She saved thousands of friends. Then Covid killed her.

UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking

UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking

'World's ugliest orchid', a new species named in 2020

'World's ugliest orchid', a new species named in 2020

 