US CDC panel to discuss Covid-19 shots for younger kids on Nov 2

An advisory panel of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on November 2 to discuss the use of Covid-19 vaccines in children aged between 5 and 11 years.

Advisors to the US Food and Drug Administration had on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to recommend that the regulator authorize Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine for younger children.

The shot has been authorised for ages 12-15 since May and it was cleared for those aged 16 and above in December last year.

