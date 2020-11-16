US CDC reports 2,44,810 deaths from coronavirus

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,08,46,373 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 155,708 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,252 to 244,810.

The CDC reported its tally of Covid-19 cases as of 4 pm ET on Nov. 14, compared with its previous report released a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.