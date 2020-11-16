US CDC reports 2,44,810 deaths from coronavirus

US CDC reports 2,44,810 deaths from coronavirus

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,08,46,373 cases of the novel coronavirus

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 16 2020, 01:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 01:55 ist
Frontline healthcare workers greet incoming vehicles at a drive-in COVID-19 testing site amid a surge of COVID-19 cases on November 14, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Texas eclipsed one million COVID-19 cases November 11th with El Paso holding the most cases statewide. Health officials in El Paso today announced 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths pushing the virus death toll to 756. Active cases in El Paso are now over 30,000. Credit: Getty Images/AFP

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,08,46,373 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 155,708 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,252 to 244,810.

The CDC reported its tally of Covid-19 cases as of 4 pm ET on Nov. 14, compared with its previous report released a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

US
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

SpaceX’s next NASA launch: When to watch?

SpaceX’s next NASA launch: When to watch?

Soumitra Chatterjee took Indian cinema to the world

Soumitra Chatterjee took Indian cinema to the world

Wood sculptors lost in jungle of uncertainty

Wood sculptors lost in jungle of uncertainty

Which has more air pollution - Urban or rural India?

Which has more air pollution - Urban or rural India?

 