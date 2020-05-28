Probe into George Floyd's death top priority: US DOJ

US Department of Justice says probe into George Floyd's death top priority

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 28 2020, 20:56 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 21:33 ist
Women hold signs while protesting near the area where a Minneapolis Police Department officer allegedly killed George Floyd. (AFP photo)

The United States Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday that it had made a federal investigation into the death of George Floyd a "top priority" and has assigned experienced prosecutors and investigators to the case.

Protests raged for a second night in Minneapolis on Wednesday in an outpouring of rage over the death of Floyd, a black man who was seen in a widely circulated video gasping for breath as a white officer knelt on his neck. Floyd died on Monday. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani in New York Editing by Gareth Jones)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
USA
Department of Justice
Racism

What's Brewing

Heat, water woes and coronavirus: India's perfect storm

Heat, water woes and coronavirus: India's perfect storm

Patanjali joins the race for COVID-19 cure: Report

Patanjali joins the race for COVID-19 cure: Report

Monsoon onset over Kerala likely on June 1: IMD

Monsoon onset over Kerala likely on June 1: IMD

India's lockdown to push 12 million to extreme poverty

India's lockdown to push 12 million to extreme poverty

 