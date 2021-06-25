US FDA authorises drug to treat hospitalised Covid patients

US FDA clears drug to treat hospitalised Covid patients

  Jun 25 2021
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 05:22 ist
The US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the drug Actemra for the treatment of hospitalised Covid-19 adults and pediatric patients, the health agency said on Thursday.

The EUA was issued to Genentech, a subsidiary of Roche Holding AG.

The drug can be used to treat patients who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, FDA said.

Actemra is not authorized for use in outpatients with Covid-19, the agency said.

