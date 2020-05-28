US to end sanction waivers on Iran nuclear sites work

US to end sanctions waivers allowing some work at Iran nuclear sites

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 28 2020, 04:00 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 04:00 ist
Credit: iStock photo

The United States has decided to end sanctions waivers allowing Russian, Chinese and European firms to continue work at certain Iranian nuclear sites, a U.S. official and another source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed a report in the Washington Post that said the decision applied to waivers involving Iran's Arak heavy water research reactor, provision of enriched uranium for its Tehran Research Reactor and the transfer of spent and scrap research reactor fuel out of Iran. The sources said the United States would extend a separate waiver covering Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant for 90 days.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
USA
Iran
Russia
China
Europe

What's Brewing

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

 