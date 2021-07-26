Vijay Mallya declared bankrupt by London High Court: Report

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was declared bankrupt by the London High Court on Monday in a big win for Indian banks, according to a report by News18.

With this, a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) has won the case related to recovering debt from loans paid out to Mallya’s now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

The verdict is significant as now, Mallya’s assets can be seized to recover debts.

According to the report, Mallya said he would appeal against the High Court order, but he was refused permission for the same.

