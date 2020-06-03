'Putin declines British invitation of COVID-19 summit'

Vladimir Putin declines British invitation to take part in coronavirus summit

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 03 2020, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 16:47 ist

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to take part in an online summit on a possible coronavirus vaccine being organised by the British government this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Putin received an invitation to take part in the summit from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week, the Kremlin had said.

Scheduled to take place on June 4, the Global Vaccine Summit 2020 is designed to mobilise resources needed to ensure universal availability of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Vladimir Putin
Dmitry Peskov
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Mumbai on tenterhooks as cyclone Nisarga approaches

Mumbai on tenterhooks as cyclone Nisarga approaches

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

 