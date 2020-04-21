WHO warns COVID-19 lockdowns must be gradually lifted

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Apr 21 2020, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 12:50 ist
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that any lifting of lockdowns to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus must be gradual, and if restrictions were to be relaxed too soon, there would be a resurgence of infections.

Lockdown measures have proved effective, and people must be ready for a new way of living to allow society to function while the coronavirus is being kept in check, said Takeshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

Until a vaccine is found, the process of adapting to the epidemic will have to become a new normal, Kasai told an online press conference. 

World Health Organization
Coronavirus
COVID-19
