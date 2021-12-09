WHO's advisory panel outlines recommendations for boosters

The World Health Organization's vaccine advisory panel recommends that people who are immunocompromised or received an inactivated vaccine should receive a booster dose of a Covid-19 shot, the head of the panel said Thursday.

The recommendation comes after the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunisation held a meeting Tuesday to evaluate the need for Covid-19 boosters.

Speaking in a briefing, SAGE chair Alejandro Cravioto said emerging data shows that vaccines' efficacy against Covid-19 wanes, with a significant decline seen in older people in particular.

