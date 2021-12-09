WHO's advisory panel outlines booster recommendations

WHO's advisory panel outlines recommendations for boosters

The recommendation comes after the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunisation held a meeting

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Dec 09 2021, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 15:32 ist
SAGE chair said that effectiveness of vaccines decline, particularly among older people. Credit: Reuters Photo

The World Health Organization's vaccine advisory panel recommends that people who are immunocompromised or received an inactivated vaccine should receive a booster dose of a Covid-19 shot, the head of the panel said Thursday.

The recommendation comes after the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunisation held a meeting Tuesday to evaluate the need for Covid-19 boosters.

Speaking in a briefing, SAGE chair Alejandro Cravioto said emerging data shows that vaccines' efficacy against Covid-19 wanes, with a significant decline seen in older people in particular.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
World Health Organization
World news

What's Brewing

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash

KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash

 