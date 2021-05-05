Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

“The newborns (five girls and four boys) and the mother are all doing well,” Mali's health minister said in a statement

AP
AP,
  • May 05 2021, 20:19 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 20:19 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

 A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies after only expecting seven, Mali's Ministry of Health said Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Halima Cisse gave birth to the babies via Caesarean section on Tuesday in Morocco after being sent there for special care, the ministry announced.

“The newborns (five girls and four boys) and the mother are all doing well,” Mali's health minister said in a statement.

Cisse had been expecting seven babies. Malian doctors, under government orders, sent Cisse to Morocco for the births because there wasn't adequate equipment to deal with this extremely rare pregnancy.

The private Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, where she was treated, confirmed she gave birth there.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mali
morocco

What's Brewing

Explained | How the IPL bio-bubble was breached

Explained | How the IPL bio-bubble was breached

'Romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

'Romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

Meet the headmaster tackling Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

Meet the headmaster tackling Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

 