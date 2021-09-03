Afghanistan News Live: UN humanitarian flights resume to Afghanistan

The Taliban may announce their cabinet Friday, sources said, with a sceptical world watching for clues on whether the new regime will keep its promises to Afghanistan -- particularly for women -- while facing enormous economic hurdles. Meanwhile, the United Nations resumed humanitarian flights to northern and southern Afghanistan, a spokesman said Thursday. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
    UN humanitarian flights resume to Afghanistan

    The United Nations has resumed humanitarian flights to northern and southern Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, a spokesman said Thursday.

    The UN Humanitarian Air Service is now operating flights "to enable 160 humanitarian organizations to continue their life-saving activities in Afghanistan's provinces," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

    The flights link the Pakistani capital Islamabad with the city Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan and with Kandahar in the south. Three flights have already landed in Mazar-i-Sharif since August 29. The UN Humanitarian Air Service is operated by the World Food Program.

    India non-committal on recognising new Afghan govt that Taliban is planning to announce soon

    Though the Taliban is preparing to announce its government in Kabul, India on Thursday remained non-committal on recognising the new dispensation in Afghanistan, notwithstanding its recent engagement with the leadership of the militant organisation.

    Taliban close to forming new government in Afghanistan

    The Taliban may announce their cabinet Friday, sources said, with a sceptical world watching for clues on whether the new regime will keep its promises to Afghanistan -- particularly for women -- while facing enormous economic hurdles.

