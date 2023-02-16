1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting in Texas shopping mall

1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting in Texas shopping mall

Authorities have set up a reunification centre at a nearby high school

AP
AP, El Paso (US),
  • Feb 16 2023, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 10:41 ist
Law enforcement members gather outside the Cielo Vista Mall after a shooting in El Paso. Credit: Reuters Photo

Police in El Paso, Texas, say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in a shopping mall.

One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt Robert Gomez said. No immediate information was given about that person.

"It's too early to speculate on motive," Gomez said.

The three who were wounded were hospitalised, Gomez said. Their conditions were not known.

Gomez said police believe the scene is secure and that officers are sweeping through the whole mall to verify that.

Authorities have set up a reunification centre at a nearby high school.

Wednesday's shooting happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
US news
Shootings

What's Brewing

What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US

What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue

Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

Talk about it. Period.

Talk about it. Period.

And now comes a GM tree

And now comes a GM tree

S Asia must work together on pollution

S Asia must work together on pollution

Astronomers marvel at 'perfectly spherical explosion'

Astronomers marvel at 'perfectly spherical explosion'

 