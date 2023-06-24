11 hurt in Cathay Pacific plane's aborted takeoff

11 hurt in Cathay Pacific plane's aborted takeoff in Hong Kong

The flight from Hong Kong to Los Angeles was carrying 17 crew and 293 passengers.

Hong Kong,
  Jun 24 2023
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 15:27 ist
Eleven people were injured on Cathay Pacific's flight CX880 at Hong Kong's international airport early on Saturday after the carrier aborted takeoff due to a technical issue, Cathay said in a statement.

The flight from Hong Kong to Los Angeles was carrying 17 crew and 293 passengers. It performed "an aborted takeoff in accordance with standard procedures after a technical issue was detected by the crew."

The injuries occurred during a precautionary evacuation back at the gate, when passengers exited the aircraft using five door escape slides, Cathay said.

"Nine of the eleven passengers who received treatment at hospitals have been discharged," it said. "Our colleagues will continue to provide support to the two hospitalised passengers and their families."

Cathay said it sincerely apologised for the disruption to customers.

One of the plane's tyres overheated causing it to burst, public broadcaster RTHK reported, citing police. 

