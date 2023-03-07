15 Hindu students attacked while playing Holi in Pak

15 Hindu students of University of Karachi attacked by radical Islamic group while playing Holi

The attack on Hindu students in Karachi was the second such incident in Pakistan since Monday

PTI
PTI, Karachi,
  • Mar 07 2023, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 20:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 15 students from the minority Hindu community celebrating Holi at the University of Karachi were injured when they were attacked by some members of a radical Islamic student organisation, the second such incident in Pakistan in two days.

A University of Karachi official confirmed there had been an incident in the Sindhi department where Hindus and other students were celebrating Holi and throwing colours at each other when some students attacked and injured them.

“We are looking into the incident which is totally against our policies,” he said. An unnamed Hindu girl student, wearing a mask along with other students, later released a video on Twitter outlining the entire incident.

“The Islaami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) activists came and attacked students celebrating Holi in the hall. They beat some of us,” she said.

“They also harassed female students and we had to leave the place. We had assembled to celebrate the Holi festival. I want the government and varsity to take action against those responsible,” she said.

The attack on Hindu students in Karachi was the second such incident in Pakistan since Monday.

At the Punjab University campus, 15 students were injured when IJT activists allegedly stopped them from celebrating Holi at the premises here.

Holi, a festival of colours, is celebrated to mark the onset of spring.

The incident took place at the Law College of Punjab University on Monday, when around 30 Hindu students gathered to celebrate Holi.

When contacted by PTI, IJT (Punjab University) spokesperson Ibrahim Shahid denied the involvement of its students in the incident.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Pakistan
Holi
Karachi

What's Brewing

Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?

Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?

Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants

Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants

Five women sue Texas over state’s abortion ban

Five women sue Texas over state’s abortion ban

Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure

Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure

 