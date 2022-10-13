18 flood-affected people killed in Pakistan bus fire

18 flood-affected people, including 12 kids, killed in Pakistan bus fire

Pakistan has a dismal record of fatal traffic accidents due to badly maintained vehicles, poor roads, reckless driving, and poorly trained emergency services

AFP
AFP, Karachi,
  • Oct 13 2022, 13:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 13:38 ist
Volunteers gather beside a charred bus on a highway in Nooriabad, Pakistan. Credit: AP Photo

At least 18 Pakistanis, including 12 children, were killed in a bus fire as they journeyed home after fleeing catastrophic monsoon flooding, officials and rescue workers said Thursday.

Pakistan has been hit by unprecedented monsoon rains this year, putting a third of the nation underwater, displacing eight million people, and causing $28 billion worth of devastation.

As the waters slowly recede, thousands of the displaced -- many living in ramshackle tent cities -- are travelling back to their sodden homes to remake their lives.

Police said the passengers died when flames broke out overnight on a northbound bus outside the city of Karachi, where they settled after fleeing one of the worst flood-hit areas.

"They were going back to their village when they were overtaken by this accident," Vinod Kumar, a district health official present at the scene, told AFP.

"Apparently, the fire broke out in the air-conditioning system of the bus but investigations will reveal the real cause," said police officer Hashim Brohi, who was also present.

Pakistan has a dismal record of fatal traffic accidents due to badly maintained vehicles, poor roads, reckless driving, and poorly trained emergency services.

The historic floods across the nation -- which have killed 1,700 -- have been linked to climate change.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
World news
Road accident

What's Brewing

This is life in the metaverse

This is life in the metaverse

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup

Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup

TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises

TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises

 