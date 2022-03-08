21 dead in bombing of Ukraine city Sumy

A woman takes a rest after crossing a destroyed bridge as she evacuates from the city of Irpin. Credit: AFP File Photo

At least 21 civilians, including two children, were killed in a Russian air strike on a residential street in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy late on Monday, the regional prosecutor's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Track updates on the Russia, Ukraine crisis here

The bodies were recovered by emergency services early on Tuesday in searches that are ongoing, it said. 

