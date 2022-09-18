27 killed, 20 injured in bus accident in China

27 killed, 20 injured in bus accident in China

Road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced

PTI
PTI, Beijing,
  • Sep 18 2022, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 16:13 ist

A bus overturned on a highway in southwest China's Guizhou province on Sunday, killing 27 people and injuring 20 others, local police said.

The bus carrying 47 people was travelling on the highway section in Sandu Shui Autonomous County when the accident took place, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the county's public security bureau.

The injured are being treated and emergency responders have been dispatched to the scene, police said, without providing any more details.

Road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced. A majority of accidents occur due to violations of traffic laws.

China's frequently overcrowded long-distance buses are particularly prone to fatalities. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Accident
World news
Road accidents

What's Brewing

Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?

Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?

Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women

Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

A (biased) history of flavours

A (biased) history of flavours

Coffee couture

Coffee couture

Are uniforms really uniform?

Are uniforms really uniform?

Speaking the queer language

Speaking the queer language

 