4 suspected killers of Haiti president slain, 2 arrested, says police chief

4 suspected killers of Haiti prez slain, 2 arrested

Slain Haiti President Jovenel Moise. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Haiti's police chief says four suspected killers of President Jovenel Moïse have been fatally shot by police and two others arrested in an apparent hostage-taking situation.

Léon Charles said late Wednesday that three police officers held hostage were freed.

The killing of Moise early Wednesday, and the wounding of his wife, was sure to bring more chaos to the unstable Caribbean country already beset by gang violence, soaring inflation and protests by opposition supporters who accused Moïse of increasing authoritarianism.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the police and military were in control of security. The poorest country in the Americas, Haiti has a history of dictatorship and political upheaval. The streets of Port-au-Prince were empty and quiet.

