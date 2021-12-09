6.0-magnitude quake strikes Japan

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture on Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The temblor occurred at around 11.05 am (local time), with its epicentre at a latitude of 29.4 degrees north and a longitude of 129.4 degrees east at a depth of 20 km, reports Xinhua news agency.
The quake logged five upper in some parts of Tokyo Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.
So far no tsunami warning has been issued.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
I detach from work when possible: Richa Chadha
KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash
BCCI cracks the whip after Kohli refuses to step down
Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot
Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread
Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove