6.0-magnitude quake strikes Japan

So far no tsunami warning has been issued

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 09 2021, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 12:11 ist
The temblor occurred at around 11.05 am (local time). Credit: iStock Images

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture on Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The temblor occurred at around 11.05 am (local time), with its epicentre at a latitude of 29.4 degrees north and a longitude of 129.4 degrees east at a depth of 20 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake logged five upper in some parts of Tokyo Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

Japan
Earthquake
World news

