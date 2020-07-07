6.6-magnitude quake strikes off coast of Indonesia's Java island: USGS

'6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia's coast'

AFP
AFP, Jakarta,
  • Jul 07 2020, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 11:10 ist
Represenative Image: Credits: iStock Photo

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island early Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The strong quake hit at a depth of more than 500 kilometres (300 miles), the USGS said, adding that there was "a low likelihood of casualties and damage".

The quake struck 100 kilometres off the city of Batang around sunrise (2254 GMT Monday).

The Southeast Asian archipelago experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

A devastating 9.1-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Sumatra in 2004, triggering a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

 

Jakarta
Earthquake
Indonesia

