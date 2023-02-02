8 dead in construction site fire in Crimea

8 killed in construction site fire in Crimea: Russian-installed governor

Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and unilaterally annexed it. Kyiv has said it plans to retake the peninsula by force

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 02 2023, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 17:57 ist
Aerial photo of Kerch Bridge that links Crimea to Russia, Representative image. Credit: AFP

At least eight people died in the Crimean city of Sevastopol after an overnight fire in construction workers' temporary accommodation, Russian officials said on Thursday morning.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, home to the Russian navy's Black Sea Fleet, said the fire had broken out in a dormitory for workers building the Tavrida highway, a new road linking the cities of Sevastopol and Simferopol.

Russia's emergencies ministry said eight people had died and two were injured.

Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and unilaterally annexed it. Kyiv has said it plans to retake the peninsula by force.

Local law enforcement agencies said the fire was the result of an electrical appliance short-circuiting, the state-run TASS news agency reported. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Crimea
Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Fire
Construction
World news

What's Brewing

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Bangalore: A paradise lost

Bangalore: A paradise lost

What is Hindenburg Research?

What is Hindenburg Research?

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

 