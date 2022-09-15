9 dead, 20 injured in Guatemala stampede: Red Cross

At least nine people died and 20 others were injured early Thursday in a stampede after an independence day concert in western Guatemala, rescue workers said.
"The Guatemalan Red Cross and volunteer firefighters stabilized more than 20 injured people and nine people died at the scene" of a stampede in the city of Quetzaltenango, the relief agency said on Twitter.
Incidente #MúltiplesVíctimas en Quetzaltenango 🚨
Estampidas humanas se registraron durante evento masivo en 9a. Calle 0-20 zona 9 de Quetzaltenango.#CruzRojaGT junto a @CVBxela estabilizaron a más de 20 personas heridas y 9 personas fallecieron en el lugar. pic.twitter.com/sPlvWurrsT
— CruzRojaGT (@CRGuatemalteca) September 15, 2022
