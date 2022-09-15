9 dead, 20 injured in Guatemala stampede: Red Cross

The Guatemalan Red Cross and volunteer firefighters stabilized more than 20 injured people and nine people died at the scene, the agency said

AFP
AFP, Guatemala City,
  • Sep 15 2022, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 19:34 ist
At least nine people died and 20 others were injured early Thursday in a stampede after an independence day concert in western Guatemala, rescue workers said.

"The Guatemalan Red Cross and volunteer firefighters stabilized more than 20 injured people and nine people died at the scene" of a stampede in the city of Quetzaltenango, the relief agency said on Twitter.

