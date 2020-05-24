Afghan Taliban declare 3-day Eid ceasefire from Sunday

Afghan Taliban declare three-day Eid ceasefire from Sunday

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • May 24 2020, 20:06 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 20:06 ist
A man sits outside the Pul-e Khishti mosque at the start of the Eid al-Fitr festival which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kabul (Credit: AFP Photo)

The Taliban declared a three-day Eid ceasefire starting on Sunday, a spokesman for the hard-line Islamist group wrote in a tweet on Saturday, a move that comes as fighting has intensified between the warring sides despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"Do not carry out any offensive operations against the enemy anywhere, if any action is taken against you by the enemy, defend yourself," tweeted spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, adding that the ceasefire was declared solely for Eid festivities.

Afghanistan's government has not yet indicated whether it will observe the ceasefire.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the announcement in a statement and said he expects the Afghan government and the Taliban leadership "not to escalate violence after Eid."

Last month, the Taliban rejected a government call for a ceasefire across Afghanistan for the holy month of Ramadan, saying a truce was "not rational" as they ramped up attacks on Afghan forces.

At least 146 civilians were killed and 430 wounded by the Taliban during Ramadan, Javid Faisal, a spokesman for the country's main intelligence and security office in Kabul, said on Saturday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Taliban
Afghanistan
Eid
Ceasefire

What's Brewing

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Reliance starts trials of JioMart across India

Reliance starts trials of JioMart across India

NYTimes front page, a depiction of US' coronavirus woes

NYTimes front page, a depiction of US' coronavirus woes

'Signs of working COVID-19 vaccine possible in autumn'

'Signs of working COVID-19 vaccine possible in autumn'

 