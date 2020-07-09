Afghanistan to release more Taliban prisoners

Afghanistan to release more Taliban prisoners in push for peace talks

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Jul 09 2020, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 16:13 ist
Newly freed Taliban prisoners sit at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan May 26, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

Afghanistan is to release more Taliban prisoners in the hope of getting peace talks going, a government spokesman said on Thursday, after the insurgent group provided the government with a revised list of several hundred of their detainees.

Disagreement over about 600 prisoners from a total of 5,000 has prevented the launch of US-brokered peace talks aimed at ending nearly 19 years of war since the Islamist militants were ousted.

READ: Afghanistan says it will not release 600 'too dangerous' Taliban captives

While releases by both sides have taken place, the Afghan government has said it does not want to release some prisoners for security reasons and its Western allies also object to some of them being set free.

"They have given us another list, the release process will continue but direct talks should also start immediately," Javid Faisal, spokesman for the National Security Council, told Reuters.

The Taliban could not be reached for comment and it was not clear if they would be willing to start talks based on the release of the prisoners on the list.

The United States and the Taliban struck a landmark agreement in February on the withdrawal of the US forces in exchange for Taliban security guarantees.

As part of the pact, the Taliban agreed to open power-sharing talks with the US-backed government.

But a senior government official said there was still no agreement on starting the talks.

"The government will start the process of release in the coming few days and will complete the release whether the Taliban agree or not," he said.

A diplomatic source said US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who has overseen the negotiations with the Taliban, has been pressing Taliban leaders to compromise on the prisoner issue and there were hopes the hurdle would be overcome.

"Momentum is such that it would not be possible for any side to back out," the source said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Afghanistan
Taliban
Kabul
United States
US-Taliban talk

What's Brewing

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 