All Shanghai passenger flights cancelled as typhoon nears

All passenger flights at Shanghai's two international airports have been cancelled as Typhoon Muifa nears landfall on China's east coast, the airport operator said Wednesday.

"Shanghai Airport Group will announce flight adjustments at both airports to the public in a timely manner, in line with the typhoon's impact," the firm said in a social media statement.

Typhoon Muifa is expected to make landfall at around 7:00 pm on Wednesday (1100 GMT), state broadcaster CCTV reported, bringing strong winds and rain to the coastal provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Fujian as well as the commercial hub of Shanghai.

Zhejiang authorities have ordered ships to return to port, closed schools and shut tourist attractions as the province braces for landfall.

The typhoon will hit the twin port cities of Ningbo and Zhoushan, the busiest in the world in terms of cargo tonnage.

It is the twelfth typhoon to hit China this year, state media reported.