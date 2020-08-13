America is crying out for leadership: Kamala Harris

America is crying out for leadership, says Kamala Harris

AFP
AFP, Wilmington,
  • Aug 13 2020, 09:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 09:02 ist
Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Credit: AFP Photo

Kamala Harris declared that the United States is "crying out for leadership" in her first joint appearance Wednesday with Joe Biden as his pick for vice president on the Democratic ticket.

"The case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut," said the former California attorney general, in a speech alongside Biden in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

As the first woman of color to be a presidential running mate for a major US party, Harris said the country in particular needed to face up to the enduring problem of racism.

"We're experiencing a moral reckoning with racism and systemic injustice that has brought a new coalition of conscience to the streets of our country demanding change," she said.

