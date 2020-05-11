Angela Merkel: We must stick to basic rules even as coronavirus lockdown eases

Merkel: We must stick to basic rules, as lockdown eases

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday stressed that people needed to continue keeping their distance from one another and covering their mouths and noses even as Germany eases some of the restrictions it had imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"It's very important to me to again draw attention to the fact that we're entering a new phase of the pandemic and that it will now be necessary, with all the easing of measures, to be sure that people stick to the basic rules i.e. keeping their distance, wearing mouth and nose protection and showing consideration for each other," Merkel told reporters.

